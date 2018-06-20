Casa Serena Names Sheila MacAvoy Block to Board of Directors

Casa Serena has named Sheila MacAvoy Block to its Board of Directors for the years 2013-14.

Block, a native New Yorker who has lived in Santa Barbara for the past 22 years, was the corporate vice president and secretary of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Los Angeles before her retirement.

She is a graduate of Queens College of the City University of New York and St. John’s School of Law and was admitted to practice in New York and California.

Block is the past president of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society and a Master Gardener.

— Marcia Reed is the development director for Casa Serena.