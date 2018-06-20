CenCal Health Welcomes New Board Member Terri Nisich

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Terri Nisich as a new board member.

Nisich has been with the County of Santa Barbara for nearly 11 years. She began her service with the county as parks director and later served as assistant CEO.

She currently serves as legislative director and oversees Public Health, Social Services, Child Support Services, First Five, Probation, Clerk of the Board, Administrative Matters of the Board, Grand Jury Reports, and Governmental and University Relations.

Prior to her employment with the County of Santa Barbara, Nisich served with the City of Santa Clarita for 15 years in various positions, including assistant to the city manager, head of various departments and deputy city manager.

With more than 20 years in local government, Nisich has received numerous awards and recognition in the area of strategic planning and community based problem solving. In addition, she was recognized by the Municipal Management Association of California for contributions to the local government profession.

Nisich holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from UCSB, and a master’s degree of public administration from California State University-Northridge, as well as a certificate from Harvard University’s JFK School of Government.

She is also the mother to two young sons.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing CenCal Health.