Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:14 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Full Closure of Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway to Begin Monday

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | March 26, 2013 | 7:08 p.m.

Construction on the Highway 101/Union Valley Parkway interchange project will result in an overnight full closure of Highway 101 in both directions during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5.

This closure is necessary so that framework can be installed for construction of the new overcrossing on Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway.

» Motorists heading southbound will detour off the highway at Betteravia Avenue proceed to Broadway (Highway 135) before returning to Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

» Motorists heading northbound will detour off the highway at Clark Avenue proceed to Broadway (Highway 135) and Betteravia Avenue before returning to Highway 101. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 15 minutes.

This $10.3 million project is partially funded ($4.8 million) by Proposition 1B, a $19.9 billion transportation bond approved by voters in 2006 and ($4.8 million) from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A, a local sales tax measure for transportation projects. The contractor for this project is Granite Construction.

This project is expected to be completed in late 2013.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 