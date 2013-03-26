Full Closure of Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway to Begin Monday

Construction on the Highway 101/Union Valley Parkway interchange project will result in an overnight full closure of Highway 101 in both directions during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5.

This closure is necessary so that framework can be installed for construction of the new overcrossing on Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway.

» Motorists heading southbound will detour off the highway at Betteravia Avenue proceed to Broadway (Highway 135) before returning to Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

» Motorists heading northbound will detour off the highway at Clark Avenue proceed to Broadway (Highway 135) and Betteravia Avenue before returning to Highway 101. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 15 minutes.

This $10.3 million project is partially funded ($4.8 million) by Proposition 1B, a $19.9 billion transportation bond approved by voters in 2006 and ($4.8 million) from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A, a local sales tax measure for transportation projects. The contractor for this project is Granite Construction.

This project is expected to be completed in late 2013.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.