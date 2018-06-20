Seuss-Themed Auction to Benefit Kinderkirk Preschool & Daycare

Encouraging adults to conjure up their inner kid, Kinderkirk Preschool & Daycare is excited to share the magic of Dr. Seuss at its ninth annual auction.

The “So Wonderful, So Marvelous” event will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at “Seussville,” the Carpinteria Woman’s Club at 1059 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria.

For $25 at the door, guests to the auction will enjoy food, a no-host bar and have the chance to win more than 100 bargain wares, gift certificates, and valuable packages at the silent and live auctions. Auction items will start at $5.

“Come by and share the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss and help us inspire another generation of imaginative children,” Kinderkirk Director Pam Densmore said. “The auction is one of Kinderkirk’s most fun and important events of the year.”

All auction proceeds will support Kinderkirk Preschool & Daycare, serving 2- through 5-year-olds since 1978.

For more information, call Densmore at 805.684.4070 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Kinderkirk is a nonprofit, self-supporting program emphasizing “a gentle beginning to schooling.” Founded in 1978 as a mission of Carpinteria Community Church, the school incorporates Christian values into its high-quality early childhood education. The school boasts a large outdoor classroom and play yard, a vegetable garden and supports the physical, social, emotional, cognitive, creative and spiritual development of its children while responding to the needs of its families.

