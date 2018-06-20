Organic Soup Kitchen Serving Free Community Dinner on Easter

Join the Organic Soup Kitchen on Easter Sunday for a free community dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. this Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

This year the menu will boast a Moroccan flare, with Moroccan lamb stew, couscous, vegan curried coconut lentil soup, sautéed veggies, roasted glazed yams, wild mixed greens with Meyer’s lemon dressing, Moroccan orange salad, desserts, minted lemonade and coffee.

The Organic Soup Kitchen has the support of local organic farmers BeGreen, D’Angelos Bread, Peet’s Coffee and many other supporters helping provide a nourishing Easter menu.

Guests will enjoy live music by Jane St. Clair, along with other entertainment and fun activities.

The community can help by donating colored eggs; drop off at the Veterans Building after noon on Saturday. Click here to contribute online.

— DiAnna Joiner is the production manager for the Organic Soup Kitchen.