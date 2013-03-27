Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:08 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Gay-Marriage Supporters Rally in Santa Barbara as Prop. 8 Ban Goes Before Supreme Court

Citizens and elected officials join the Pacific Pride Foundation in taking a stand for equal rights for same-sex couples

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 27, 2013 | 1:23 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the rally.]

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on California’s Proposition 8 same-sex marriage ban Tuesday, and Santa Barbara policymakers and citizens made it clear that the community stands for marriage equality with a rally at the courthouse organized by the Pacific Pride Foundation.

Santa Barbara was the southernmost county to reject Prop. 8 in 2008, Mayor Helene Schneider reminded the large crowd.

The nine Supreme Court justices heard arguments from Prop. 8 proponents and attorneys, who challenged the ban as unconstitutional during a hearing Tuesday, but it could be months before they make any ruling. They are scheduled to hear arguments about the federal Defense of Marriage Act on Wednesday.

The justices asked pointed questions of Charles Cooper, who represents the Prop. 8 proponents; Ted Olson, who represents the same-sex couples challenging the ban; and U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli Jr. However, it’s unclear how broadly the justices will decide to rule, or whether they will dismiss the case outright.

Cooper argued that the base of the state’s interest in marriage is procreation, and that people all over the country are still engaged in “an earnest debate over whether the age-old definition of marriage should be changed to include same-sex couples. The question before this court is whether the Constitution puts a stop to that ongoing democratic debate and answers this question for all 50 states.”

Olson said the same-sex marriage ban “walls off gays and lesbians from marriage, the most important relation in life, according to this court, thus stigmatizing a class of Californians based on their status and labeling their most cherished relationships as second-rate, different, unequal and not OK.”

“It’s an individual right that this court again and again and again has said the right to get married, the right to have the relationship of marriage is a personal right,” he said. “It’s a part of the right of privacy, association, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case and the Ninth Circuit Court decision — to invalidate the ban — stands, Schneider said it would still be good news for California, but “we need justice for the rest of the United States.”

“This is a civil rights issue for our time,” said Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, adding that President Barack Obama “is our friend on this issue” and more and more legislators are joining the side of marriage equality for same-sex couples.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson said she was confident that marriage equality will be seen in every state “in our lifetime” thanks to overwhelming support now turning to that side.

“It’s basic, it’s fundamental and the time is now,” she said. “I hope the Supreme Court can come with us, but we’re going there anyway.”

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said she officiated many same-sex weddings in the 140-day window before the Prop. 8 election banned them. She remembered one ceremony in particular on the night before the election. Two gentlemen from UCSB, who had been together for 25 years, called her office and “we had the most emotional ceremony in my office,” she said.

“I want to get back in the marriage business immediately,” Wolf said.

Julia Hamilton, a reverend with the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, was one of many representatives of local faith organizations at the rally. She said her religious liberties are infringed when two people from her congregation love each other but can’t get married.

She said everyone should celebrate the fact that couples are committed to each other, not quash it.

“That’s the kind of country we want to live in,” Hamilton said.

People made signs for the rally to show their support for marriage equality, and some even pulled them out of storage from the anti-Prop. 8 campaign days.

Frann Wageneck, hoisting a sign with a picture of her and her wife, had her sign from 2008, since the Supreme Court took up the case. “How can my loving, committed marriage threaten yours?” it reads.

Depending on the justices’ decision — or lack of one — it could soon be retired for good.

The Santa Barbara Equality Project and the Pacific Pride Foundation will host another rally Wednesday night in Santa Maria.

