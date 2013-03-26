Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Students Score Awards in Art Show

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | March 26, 2013 | 10:37 p.m.

Young artists from Ernest Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools on Wednesday will accept more than a dozen awards during the 33rd Annual Santa Maria Arts Council Student Art Show.

The ceremony and reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library next to City Hall.

The show featured more than 200 entries from Santa Maria Valley students. The seventh- to 12th-grade youngsters participated in categories including design, drawing, painting, photography and 3D work.

ERHS art teacher Autumn Jennings said the students learned much more than an appreciation for art.

“They are doing high-level work,’’ Jennings said. “Many have discovered their personal artistic styles.’‘

PVHS student Crystal Rocha claimed “Best of Show” with a graphite figure drawing.

In the design competition, ERHS students Corena Mena and Christa Weston claimed second and third place respectively.

Both schools dominated the drawing category. ERHS student Andrea Barrera took first place and PVHS student Janet Maldonado nabbed second place. Jackie Carmago of PVHS and Ubi Kim of ERHS both received third place.

First-place painting went to PVHS student Gerardo Hernandez. Ian Steller of ERHS secured third place. Anna Eberhardt received an honorable mention.

In photography, it was all ERHS. Alfred Garcia walked away with first place while Klaudia Hojckova received the third-highest honor.

ERHS student Amanda Arnold said creating art has helped her “manage deadlines and how to work under pressure.” Student Rachael Shedd added: “Art isn’t going to impact my adult life, it is going to be my life.”

Weston summed it up: “Art has taught me that you have to be willing to experiment with different techniques and not be afraid of majorly messing up your work.’‘

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 