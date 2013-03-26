Santa Maria Valley Students Score Awards in Art Show

Young artists from Ernest Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools on Wednesday will accept more than a dozen awards during the 33rd Annual Santa Maria Arts Council Student Art Show.

The ceremony and reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library next to City Hall.

The show featured more than 200 entries from Santa Maria Valley students. The seventh- to 12th-grade youngsters participated in categories including design, drawing, painting, photography and 3D work.

ERHS art teacher Autumn Jennings said the students learned much more than an appreciation for art.

“They are doing high-level work,’’ Jennings said. “Many have discovered their personal artistic styles.’‘

PVHS student Crystal Rocha claimed “Best of Show” with a graphite figure drawing.

In the design competition, ERHS students Corena Mena and Christa Weston claimed second and third place respectively.

Both schools dominated the drawing category. ERHS student Andrea Barrera took first place and PVHS student Janet Maldonado nabbed second place. Jackie Carmago of PVHS and Ubi Kim of ERHS both received third place.

First-place painting went to PVHS student Gerardo Hernandez. Ian Steller of ERHS secured third place. Anna Eberhardt received an honorable mention.

In photography, it was all ERHS. Alfred Garcia walked away with first place while Klaudia Hojckova received the third-highest honor.

ERHS student Amanda Arnold said creating art has helped her “manage deadlines and how to work under pressure.” Student Rachael Shedd added: “Art isn’t going to impact my adult life, it is going to be my life.”

Weston summed it up: “Art has taught me that you have to be willing to experiment with different techniques and not be afraid of majorly messing up your work.’‘

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.