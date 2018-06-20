Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:28 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Tropicana Housing Kicks Off iPad Sweepstakes for UCSB, SBCC Students

By Wendy Ballard for Tropicana Student Housing | March 26, 2013 | 1:32 p.m.

Tropicana Student Housing kicked off its Apple iPad Sweepstakes for the spring leasing season.

The sweepstakes, which will accept entries until June 15, offers incoming UCSB and SBCC students a chance to win an Apple iPad after taking a free tour of Tropicana Del Norte residence hall or Villas at Tropicana apartments. No purchase is necessary.

The winner will be randomly drawn on June 17. Click here for full contest rules.

“We are excited to participate in the upcoming Spring Insight open house at UCSB,” Executive Director David Wilcox said. “We offer visiting students and their families the opportunity to tour a student suite, with the chance to win a new iPad.”

Tropicana Del Norte residence hall, adjacent to UCSB’s main campus, provides freshmen and continuing students suite-style living and an unlimited dining plan. In addition to the onsite café, heated pool, fitness center, rec room and 24-hour study lounge, Tropicana Del Norte offers amenities not found in a typical dorm — a private movie theater, a hydro-massage room and a tanning booth.

Villas at Tropicana, in the heart of Isla Vista, provides easy apartment living for continuing and transfer students, with full access to all the resort-style facilities at Tropicana Del Norte. At Villas, students can rent the spacious two-bedroom/two-bathroom furnished units by the bed or by the apartment.

To schedule a tour of either community, and to sign up for the iPad contest, click here, call 805.968.0351 or come to the Tropicana Del Norte front desk at 6525 El Colegio Road in Goleta.

— Wendy Ballard is the director of marketing for Tropicana Student Housing.

 

