Workzones to Host April’s Business-2-Business Breakfast

Workzones will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s April Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, April 2, in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

B2B is in a new room — formerly, Earl’s Place, Woody’s and Satellite wagering. The new area is completely renovated inside.

Please take the same entrance into Earl Warren (Los Positas) but drive straight past the former parking lot and building. Make a left at the dead end to park. There will be signs.

Workzones is a co-working club that provides members an affordable, shared workplace to conduct business. Workzones appeals to work-from-home professionals and small-business owners with a downtown office that features first-class amenities. Designed to enhance work productivity, the club features a variety of work “zones” (from social to quiet), plus 10 private meeting rooms available on a pay-as-you-go model.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Cafe will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for Ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Monday to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .