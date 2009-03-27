Casa Esperanza Granted 40 More Beds Through June 30

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission has approved the use of 40 extra beds for the Casa Esperanza homeless shelter. Thursday’s 3-2 vote will allow a change to the conditional-use permit for the nonprofit facility at 816 Cacique St. The shelter has 100 beds available year-round for the homeless, but increases to 200 beds during colder months, from Dec. 1 to March 31. The additional 40 beds would be open from April 1 through June 30.

The vote came after Mike Foley, the shelter’s executive director, gave an impassioned plea for the extra beds, and said the commission’s decision could “mean life or death for some folks.” During the winter months, he said, the shelter serves a humanitarian purpose, keeping people warm and fed.

“On April 1, however, things change significantly,” he said, referring to the date when the shelter must pare the number of residents to 100.

“We were forced to release people who had lived successfully in the shelter back onto the streets and back to homelessness because of the 100-bed CUP restriction,” he said. “We were forced to choose who was most needy, tasked with deciding who would lose their hard-fought recovery and who will go from safety to harm’s way.”

Foley said this has been an especially tumultuous year for the city’s homeless, with 11 deaths since Jan. 1.

“It’s a very scary environment for people, and the idea that we might put somebody who’s vulnerable out on the street, and know that they could be hurt, when they could be safe, that’s a hard, hard thing to do,” he said, visibly emotional.

The change is temporary, and Casa Esperanza is investigating a permanent increase in beds, which is dependent on funding, said city Planner Bettie Weiss. The additional beds would only be open to existing shelter residents, and would go to people needing medical care, seniors over the age of 55, people with mental illnesses and people with physical disabilities.

Public comment after Foley’s presentation was mixed, and several speakers expressed concern that additional beds would compound problems. Chris Kayman said that adding beds would only serve to draw more homeless to Santa Barbara. “Residents want fewer drifters and vagrants to seek Santa Barbara as a cush place to hang out,” he said.

Others disagreed, and Nancy Alexander said she supported the proposal. “I do not believe that this 40-bed increase is going to increase those problems,” she said. “I think it will have the opposite effect.”

Commissioners Sheila Lodge, Addison Thompson and Bendy White supported the motion, while Charmaine Jacobs and John Jostes opposed it.

“I don’t think that this, albeit temporary, change, gets at the broader issues,” Jostes said.

Jacobs said the shelter’s impacts on the surrounding neighborhood kept her from approving additional beds.

Representatives from Casa Esperanza will report back to the commission with a progress report in 45 days.

