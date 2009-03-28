Search And Rescue Team Saves Stranded Hiker on Tunnel Trail

Members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team rescued a hiker who had fallen off the Tunnel Trail in Mission Canyon on Friday evening.
The hiker, a 26-year-old woman, was reported missing by her family when she failed to return from a hike on Tunnel Trail. Search and Rescue members were dispatched around 11 p.m. Friday to the area, where they found the woman, who had fallen 30 feet off the trail. While not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department, the woman was stranded on a steep cliff. Search and Rescue members used rope to rescue the woman, and then helped her down the trail to her waiting family.
— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).