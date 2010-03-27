Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre Presents ‘Sherlock’s Last Case’

Travel back to foggy Victorian London to witness hair-raising twists and turns as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson take the stage at Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre for a mystery that’s part spoof, part loving tribute and all fun.

In Sherlock’s Last Case, Sean O’Shea as Sherlock and David Couch as Dr. Watson lead the iconic characters of Mrs. Hudson, played by Jean Hall, and Inspector Lestrade, played by William York Hyde, through a case of mistaken identities and intent. A beautiful young woman (Hannah Wolf) with secrets of her own further enhances the premise that no one may be whom they seem to be. Although not based on a book penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this Sherlock Holmes is written with the same flavor and flourish as the famous Victorian novelist. The play was written by Charles Marowitz and is directed by Jim Cook.

Beginning Friday and running through May 16, enjoy a delicious tri-tip barbecue dinner and theater Friday and Saturday evenings — with dinner at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. — and Sunday afternoon lunch at 1 p.m. and the matinees at 2 p.m. The dinner consists of Santa Maria tri-tip, chili beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with red roasted tomatoes, green salad with your choice of dressing, and dessert. Lemonade, coffee and tea are served with the meal. The Circle Bar B Guest Ranch, 1800 Refugio Road, has a beautiful guest lodge with a full bar in which to congregate before the dinner and show.

Tickets are $45 per person for dinner and the theater. A senior discount of $37 is available for dinner and theater on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons. Season tickets as well as group rates are available. Click here for more information or call Susie Couch at the Circle Bar B box office at 805.967.1962.

— Susie Couch is a producer of Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre.