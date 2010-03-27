Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Try Your Luck at Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast

FTI Services will use April sponsorship to promote IT solutions and provide prizes for 'game-show' contestants

By Alisa Wilcox | March 27, 2010 | 8:55 p.m.

The monthly Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. April 6 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. The April breakfast is sponsored by FTI Services, 75 Aero Camino, Suite A.

The Goleta Valley chamber’s breakfasts consistently welcome more than 100 Central Coast business professionals with a piping-hot combo of breakfast and coffee to fuel early risers. All attendees are invited to promote their companies with a 20-second commercial and the monthly sponsor receives a 10-minute time slot for promotion.

FTI Services promises to deliver an action-packed presentation, complete with game-show trivia and Oprah-esque giveaways. FTI employees have chosen to venture down the path of creativity for the April presentation, carefully choosing prizes for “contestants” and cleverly disguising the technology information session. You will get to know FTI Services, its history and its accomplished staff. With a little luck, you might walk away with some loot.

FTI Services has a long history of providing information technology solutions for the Central Coast and Los Angeles regions. The company prides itself on a 20-year history of completing projects on time and within budget. It offers a wide range of solutions, ranging from server virtualization and groupware systems to LAN/WAN design and implementation. All solutions are backed by a strong team of in-house engineers who provide ongoing desktop and server support. Whether your organization is looking at implementing a 100-site WAN, a point-to-point wireless solution, a new e-mail or database system, or is simply looking at ways to lower IT costs, FTI Services can assist.

B2B Breakfast attendees have three unique networking opportunities during this one event. Registration grants the opportunity to share business cards and printed materials, receive a contact sheet for each pre-paid attendee, and to give a 20-second introduction of your business. Click here to register or contact Alisa Wilcox of FTI Services at 805.729.0723 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Alisa Wilcox is an account manager at FTI Services.

 
