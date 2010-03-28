Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Tea Party Rallies for Repeal of Health-Care Bill

Demonstrators march to Courthouse to protest growing government clout

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 28, 2010 | 3:02 a.m.

Upward of a hundred Santa Barbara Tea Party members and their supporters took to the streets Saturday to decry President Barack Obama’s health-care legislation and a government they say is getting too big.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

‘We want small government, and we want freedom. We don’t want to be taken over by the government,” said a man who wanted to be known simply as Alex. “We want the government to follow the Constitution.”

Alex and his fellow marchers assembled in De la Guerra Plaza in front of Santa Barbara City Hall early in the afternoon. Led by Revolutionary War-era costumed actors, they marched up State Street to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, cheering and singing patriotic songs. Some bystanders clapped for them, others booed. Several took pictures.

The highly visible march was an effort by the local Tea Party chapter to encourage those who are opposed to the newly enacted health-care reform measures to stand in solidarity. Speakers — from the Young America’s Foundation, Americans for Prosperity and the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business (COLAB) — fired up the crowd under a shared resentment for “having health care shoved down our throats.”

“If this bill is implemented, you know as well as I do that the debt will be unsustainable,” said Kate Obenstein, vice president of the Young America’s Foundation. “It will not work.”

The event was also a chance for local candidates to drum up support in their campaigns.

“Your engagement is going to be decisive in November when we take back the House of Representatives,” said Tom Watson, a Republican running for the chance to oppose Rep Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, in the fall.

“We are going to clean house and get some badly needed new blood in Washington,” said Watson, who has received the Santa Barbara Tea Party’s first political endorsement.

Saturday’s march and rally was just one of many taking place across the nation, most organized by local chapters of the Tea Party movement, which emerged in early 2009 to protest the $787 billion stimulus package Obama implemented. This time around, it’s an effort to repeal the $940 billion health-care overhaul bill, which the Democratic-controlled Congress approved last weekend.

“I’ve watched for many years and I think our government has taken much too intrusive of a role in our lives,” said Chris Smithers, one of the attendees at the rally Saturday. Smithers said he is neither a Republican, a Democrat nor a Tea Party member, but lately he said he’s found himself in agreement with the Tea Party movement over the role of government in modern America.

“There’s no reason to think that that health care would be run efficiently by the government,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 