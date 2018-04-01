Bishop Diego High Students Host Free e-Waste Recycling Drive

Electronics will be accepted at campus drop-off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Students at Bishop Diego High School will be teaming up with All Green Electronics Recycling on Saturday for a free and convenient e-waste recycling event at the campus.

What is e-waste? That dated laptop in your closet, the VCR you haven’t used since you got the new DVD player, the dust-covered computer monitor in your garage, or basically almost anything with a plug that is unused, obsolete or nonworking. All Green Electronics Recycling accepts computers, monitors, printers, TVs, VCRs, stereos and other electronic equipment. Furniture, household hazardous waste or kitchen appliances will not be accepted.

E-waste contains heavy metals — such as lead, mercury, chromium, cadmium, mercury and zinc — that can contaminate soil and water, and are responsible for 70 percent of all heavy metals found in landfills today. A recent Environmental Protection Agency report warned that e-waste in landfills will grow four-fold over the next five years.

“The importance of recycling electronics responsibly is a concept that needs to be reinforced in our everyday lives,” said Ashley Parker Snider, Bishop Diego’s admissions director. “Bishop High is pleased to play a small part in doing something positive for the community and our environment.”

The free e-waste recycling event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Diego High, 4000 La Colina Road. The event is open to anyone interested in disposing of e-waste in a safe and secure environment.

— Claudia Schou is a Media Boutique publicist representing All Green Electronics Recycling.