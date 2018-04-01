Greg Gandrud Elected to California Republican Party Board of Directors

Santa Barbara County GOP leader will take on role of Central Coast vice chairman

Gregory Gandrud, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, was unanimously elected to the California Republican Party’s Board of Directors as the Central Coast vice chairman at the CRP Spring Convention in Sacramento.

In a statement, Gandrud said he “looks forward to working with Republicans throughout the Central Coast to elect Republicans who will create jobs and opportunities for Californians to compete in the global economy.”

The Central Coast Region includes Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

Gandrud will continue to serve as chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.

Gandrud is president of Gandrud Financial Services Corp. and is a former Carpinteria city councilman. He is an appointee of then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to California Recreational Trails Committee.

— Lindsey Stetson is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.