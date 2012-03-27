Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City Settles Channelkeeper Lawsuit Over Sewage Spills

Agreement calls for Santa Barbara to spend an extra $5 million annually for five years on upgrades to its wastewater system

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 27, 2012 | 10:48 p.m.

As part of a legal settlement with a nonprofit environmental group, the City of Santa Barbara will spend an extra $5 million on sewer-system pipe repairs over the next five years.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper filed a lawsuit last April alleging that the city was violating the Clean Water Act by failing to prevent spills from its wastewater system.

The city has had 171 spills since 2006, and its 2008-09 spill rate was three times the state average, according to Channelkeeper Executive Director Kira Redmond.

“This is a banner day for Santa Barbara’s creeks and beaches, and for the citizens and visitors who enjoy them and the wildlife that depend on them,” Redmond said of the settlement agreement.

Public Works Director Christine Andersen said the city has made many changes for the better, including a revamped cleaning system, since the 42 spills — amounting to 8,100 gallons — in 2009. There were 35 spills in 2010 and 12 in 2011, with 215 gallons spilled.

She said all of the spillage was captured or soaked into the ground, so none of the incidents affected the city’s water quality or caused beach closures.

“It was very disappointing to see Channelkeeper sue us, as we had already turned a corner and made dramatic improvements in collection-system performance,” Andersen said.

The settlement results are meant to keep the city focused on improving performance even more, and getting spills down to zero, which is a target for the city as well, she said.

The city’s wastewater treatment plant handles 8 million gallons daily, and the Public Works Department repairs about 1 percent of the system’s pipes per year. With the settlement, the city will pay an additional $1 million per year for five years to repair or replace an additional two miles of pipe annually. It’s unclear where that money will come from within the department’s budget for next year.

Sherry Madsen, president of Channelkeeper’s Board of Directors, said in a news release that the agreement is a win-win.

“Channelkeeper is pleased that we were able to work cooperatively with the city to forge an effective and proactive solution to Santa Barbara’s sewage pollution problem,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 