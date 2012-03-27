COAST’s Walking Wednesdays Return This Week

Architect Anthony Grumbine will lead the first tour of the new season

Spring has sprung, and Walking Wednesdays has begun! This Wednesday, March 28, will be the first tour of the season.

Join us at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, on the corner of Anacapa and Anapamu streets.

Our walk with architect Anthony Grumbine will focus on the theme “Nuances of Santa Barbara Spanish Architecture.”

To really understand Santa Barbara’s Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, it helps to look at the many nuances of the style. Influences from the Spanish Baroque to Italian Classicism make their way into the streets of Santa Barbara, and are expressed in unique ways.

An enjoyable mix of history and architecture will help make this and all the rest of your walks in Santa Barbara a more enjoyable experience.

The walks typically last an hour and a half and are free and open to the public. We hope you will be able to make it!

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.