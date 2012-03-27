Former Dos Pueblos Volleyball Standout Samantha Wopat Dies

Samantha “Sam” Wopat, a 2010 Dos Pueblos High School graduate who was a sophomore member on the women’s volleyball team at Stanford University, died Sunday after a medical emergency at her residence, according to a statement from the university.

Wopat, 19, died at Stanford Hospital, surrounded by family, friends and teammates. She was hospitalized on Saturday, and had remained in the intensive care unit until her death.

Wopat joined the Stanford women’s volleyball team in 2010, along with her twin sister, Carly, and excelled as an outside hitter. They were both named Dos Pueblos High School Top Female Athletes in 2010, and Samantha, at 6-foot-1, lettered in volleyball, track and basketball.

At Stanford, Wopat appeared in 25 sets as a sophomore, and averaged 1.16 kills per set. As a freshman, she saw action in 11 sets and registered a .571 season hitting percentage.

Before enrolling at Stanford, Wopat was a member of the 2010 U.S. Women’s Junior National Team. In 2009, she participated in Thailand as a member of the U.S. Youth National Team that competed at the World Championships. She was a member of Junior Olympic teams in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sam Wopat,” said Bob Bowlsby, the Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics at Stanford. “She was an integral member of the Stanford athletics family and a tremendous student and athlete. On behalf of our administration, coaches and students, I extend my condolences to Sam’s siblings, parents, relatives and friends. Stanford University and the women’s volleyball program have lost a wonderful young woman.”

Information about services is pending.

Wopat was born on Oct. 13, 1992, in Santa Barbara. She is survived by her parents, Ron and Kathy Wopat of Santa Barbara, her twin sister, Carly, and two younger brothers, Jackson and Eli.

