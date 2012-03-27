Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Milpas Businesses Hoping New Fresh & Easy Market Will Be Boon for Neighborhood

The grocery-chain store, set to open May 1, has already brought some welcome revitalization for other owners in the area

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 27, 2012 | 11:51 p.m.

As Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market prepares to open on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, businesses along the corridor hope the new storefront brings new traffic.

The 11,680-square-foot international grocery chain at 336 N. Milpas St. is set to open May 1. It will replace a handful of local businesses, including Whitefoot Meat Market, El Pollo Nor Tenor, a nail salon and a dry cleaner.

The butcher shop was one of the last of its kind, and Tri-County Produce owner John Dixon said many locals were sad to see it go.

“It was very tragic to lose Whitefoot. That was there for 40-plus years, and it was the last Mohican — it was one of the last of its kind in town,” Dixon said. “It seems to be the way of the world in many areas. Big corporate America tends to buy out small mom-and-pop stores.”

He added that it’s a double-edged sword — Milpas Street loses some of its “old-school charm” but gains aesthetic upgrades.

While it may be sad to bid familiar storefronts farewell, any change is good, according to Fast Lane Lube & Oil Change General Manager Terry Brantley. He said the area needed a facelift and some long-term occupants.

“I’m sad to see them go, but there’s always change,” Brantley said. “And if there’s change, what better way to change than to have a beautiful grocery store on Milpas that will bring more people down here, bring more money to the community and more jobs?”

Dino Frangos, whose family has owned Frango’s Upholstery & Drapery at 325 N. Milpas St. since 1950, said he wasn’t thrilled with some of the changes. Frangos told the Santa Barbara City Council last year that the city failed to involve the community in design modifications. While the council granted his request to shrink the building size to accommodate a larger sidewalk, it would not decrease the 8-foot cinderblock wall to 6 feet.

City staff said Frangos had been legally notified at the beginning of the planning process, and the 8-foot wall was an adequate sound buffer.

“They have not been good neighbors. They just do what they want to do and have that corporate mentality,” Frangos said. “But I wish them well. The last thing we need is another empty building next to us.”

Hayes Commercial Real Estate partner Mike Martz said that hopefully Fresh & Easy gives shoppers a reason to head down to Milpas Street to check out nearby stores.

“This could be the turning point for that stretch of Milpas, with some fresh vitality and a new center opening,” he said.

Fresh & Easy operates more than 170 stores in California, Arizona and Nevada. It carries fresh-prepared meals, meats and produce that have no artificial colors or flavors, no added trans fats and no high-fructose corn syrup, as well as national brand products.

On average, Fresh & Easy stores use 30 percent less energy than a typical supermarket and are LEED certified, according to the company’s Web site.

It joins several other Milpas Street grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s, Scolari’s, Tri-County Produce and Chapala Market.

Although Dixon was worried when Trader Joe’s came to Milpas, he said it ended up bringing more people to the neighborhood.

“This could be the beginning of many changes,” Dixon said.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 