Golden Inn & Village One Step Closer to Home for Seniors in Need

The Golden Inn & Village, an affordable housing development for seniors, has entered an important phase of its realization — escrow.

The Golden Inn & Village is a new model for affordable housing and care in a neighborhood setting that will provide affordable housing and the services people need so they can “age in place” as their needs change without the need to relocate. The property is located at Refugio Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Upon the purchase of the property, planned for October 2012, joining the Rona Barrett Foundation will be several partners, including the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, the nonprofit Surf Development Company and Peikert Group Architects. Service partners will also be announced in the near future, with expertise in areas such as memory care, assisted living and adult day care.

“We are thrilled that the Golden Inn & Village is on track to become a critical community resource for the health, safety and dignity of our seniors,” said Susan Weber, vice president of the Board of Directors for the Rona Barrett Foundation. “We are also so fortunate to have found such a beautiful location ideally suited for this endeavor.”

More than 5,000 people in the Tri-Counties older than age 75 are living on Social Security alone, including many “orphaned” seniors — those with no one left to look out for or care for them.

The Golden Inn & Village will include independent living in very affordable housing, assisted living, adult and child day care, memory care, hospice care, affordable staff housing, a community center and gardens, along with staff (available 24 hours a day) residing on premises.

Beginning in April, the Rona Barrett Foundation will announce a vigorous campaign to raise additional funds to purchase the land in anticipation of an October close of escrow. An application has already been submitted to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission for approval of the concept and design.

The Golden Inn & Village is a public/private partnership with opportunities for the community’s generous individuals and institutions to support a model program through tax-deductible charitable contributions and through investments earning tax credits. Community support will be recognized as visionary in creating an essential solution for vulnerable seniors. Donations will be held in trust by the Golden Inn &Village Fund of the Rona Barrett Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

To support the Golden Inn & Village, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.688.8887.

— Juliana Minsky is a publicist representing the Golden Inn & Village.