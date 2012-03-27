Hikers Stranded Overnight Near White Ledge Trail

A man and his mother became separated from their group, who were on horseback with their gear

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter helped locate a pair of hikers Tuesday who spent the night in the Santa Barbara County backcountry after becoming separated from their group.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a man and his mother from South Santa Barbara County left the Nira trailhead Monday morning and later became separated from three companions, who were traveling on horseback.

The group had planned to spend the night in the wilderness, Sugars said, but the two hikers had packed most of their gear with the horses.

Members of the group used a satellite phone about 7:12 a.m. Tuesday to call 9-1-1 to report the missing pair, who were last seen near the White Ledge Trail.

A helicopter with the Sheriff’s Air Support Unit launch a searching for pair about 8:25 a.m. Tuesday and located the pair about three hours later about one mile from Nira Campground.

Sugars said the hikers were not injured.

