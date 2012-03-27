Central Coast Housing Authorities Awarded $1 Million to Support Homeless Veterans

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that public housing authorities on the Central Coast have been awarded nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to supply permanent housing and case management for homeless veterans in the Tri-Counties.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara has been awarded $250,719, the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo has been awarded $391,745 and the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura was awarded $271,148.

The permanent supportive housing assistance grants are provided through the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, a program administered by HUD, the Department of Veterans Affairs and local housing agencies.

“Our veterans have served our nation with distinction, and we owe it to them to ensure they have the services and support they need when they return home,” Capps said. “The Obama administration has made great strides over the past couple of years in this area, having already reduced veterans’ homelessness by 12 percent. But there is much more to do. The public housing authorities on the Central Coast do tremendous work in our local communities, and I am confident they will put these important funds to work quickly to house our veterans.”

In 2009, President Barack Obama and Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki announced the federal government would work to end homelessness among the nation’s veterans by 2015. Veterans are more likely to be homeless than any other demographic group.

According to data compiled by the VA in January 2011, 67,495 homeless veterans spent the night on the streets of America, and an estimated 144,842 veterans spent at least one night in an emergency shelter or transitional housing program.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.