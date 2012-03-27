Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Housing Authorities Awarded $1 Million to Support Homeless Veterans

Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara to receive $250,719 in federal funding

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | March 27, 2012 | 5:05 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that public housing authorities on the Central Coast have been awarded nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to supply permanent housing and case management for homeless veterans in the Tri-Counties.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara has been awarded $250,719, the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo has been awarded $391,745 and the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura was awarded $271,148.

The permanent supportive housing assistance grants are provided through the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, a program administered by HUD, the Department of Veterans Affairs and local housing agencies.

“Our veterans have served our nation with distinction, and we owe it to them to ensure they have the services and support they need when they return home,” Capps said. “The Obama administration has made great strides over the past couple of years in this area, having already reduced veterans’ homelessness by 12 percent. But there is much more to do. The public housing authorities on the Central Coast do tremendous work in our local communities, and I am confident they will put these important funds to work quickly to house our veterans.”

In 2009, President Barack Obama and Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki announced the federal government would work to end homelessness among the nation’s veterans by 2015. Veterans are more likely to be homeless than any other demographic group.

According to data compiled by the VA in January 2011, 67,495 homeless veterans spent the night on the streets of America, and an estimated 144,842 veterans spent at least one night in an emergency shelter or transitional housing program.

Click here to read more about federal efforts to combat veterans’ homelessness.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 