Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

MTD to Host Public Meeting Wednesday on Proposed Changes

Staff will gather input on new routes and schedules set to take effect Aug. 27

By Kate Schwab for Santa Barbara MTD | March 27, 2012 | 5:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will hold the first in a series of public meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

MTD staff will be on hand to gather feedback regarding proposed changes to routes and schedules to take effect on Aug. 27.

“For this meeting, we are specifically hoping to hear from passengers who ride Lines 11, 23 and 25,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations.

Click here for a complete list of proposed changes.

Interested passengers unable to join MTD staff on Wednesday may call 805.963.3364 x555 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with feedback.

For more updates, check MTD on Twitter and Facebook.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 