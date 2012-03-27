MTD to Host Public Meeting Wednesday on Proposed Changes

Staff will gather input on new routes and schedules set to take effect Aug. 27

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will hold the first in a series of public meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

MTD staff will be on hand to gather feedback regarding proposed changes to routes and schedules to take effect on Aug. 27.

“For this meeting, we are specifically hoping to hear from passengers who ride Lines 11, 23 and 25,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations.

Click here for a complete list of proposed changes.

Interested passengers unable to join MTD staff on Wednesday may call 805.963.3364 x555 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with feedback.

For more updates, check MTD on Twitter and Facebook.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.