Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Ticktockers Making a Difference for Local Nonprofits

Young girls spend a day volunteering their services and hearing words of inspiration from the founder of the Dream Foundation

By Terry Schleich for the National Charity League of Santa Barbara | March 27, 2012 | 12:36 p.m.

More than 50 girls referred to as Ticktockers participated in a workday last Saturday to benefit local nonprofits, including Direct Relief International, the Dream Foundation, McKinley Elementary School, the Santa Barbara Public Library System, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Art From Scrap and Casa Pacifica.

The annual event was organized by the National Charity League of Santa Barbara’s Ticktocker Council under the auspices of Ticktocker coordinator and Patroness Judi Koper.

The girls spent their time performing such tasks as assembling kits for Direct Relief International, hand-making cards for Dream Foundation recipients and organizing donated children’s clothing for Casa Pacifica. Midway through the event, the girls gathered together to hear Thomas Rollerson, founder of Dream Foundation, speak about his organization for people with life-threatening illnesses.

“I am so glad to be having fun with my friends and my mom while helping so many different philanthropies,” said Ticktocker Hannah Koper of San Marcos High School. “But, I am especially happy to have received the opportunity to hear the Dream Foundation speaker, who shared about how we can help dreams come true for his recipients.”

Since April 2011, the Ticktockers have devoted more than 5,600 hours to 20 philanthropies supported by the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

National Charity League Inc. is a philanthropic organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through a commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 130 women (Patronesses) and 109 daughters (Ticktockers) attending grades seven through 12 in local schools.

— Terry Schleich is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 