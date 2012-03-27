National Charity League Ticktockers Making a Difference for Local Nonprofits

Young girls spend a day volunteering their services and hearing words of inspiration from the founder of the Dream Foundation

More than 50 girls referred to as Ticktockers participated in a workday last Saturday to benefit local nonprofits, including Direct Relief International, the Dream Foundation, McKinley Elementary School, the Santa Barbara Public Library System, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Art From Scrap and Casa Pacifica.

The annual event was organized by the National Charity League of Santa Barbara’s Ticktocker Council under the auspices of Ticktocker coordinator and Patroness Judi Koper.

The girls spent their time performing such tasks as assembling kits for Direct Relief International, hand-making cards for Dream Foundation recipients and organizing donated children’s clothing for Casa Pacifica. Midway through the event, the girls gathered together to hear Thomas Rollerson, founder of Dream Foundation, speak about his organization for people with life-threatening illnesses.

“I am so glad to be having fun with my friends and my mom while helping so many different philanthropies,” said Ticktocker Hannah Koper of San Marcos High School. “But, I am especially happy to have received the opportunity to hear the Dream Foundation speaker, who shared about how we can help dreams come true for his recipients.”

Since April 2011, the Ticktockers have devoted more than 5,600 hours to 20 philanthropies supported by the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

National Charity League Inc. is a philanthropic organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through a commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 130 women (Patronesses) and 109 daughters (Ticktockers) attending grades seven through 12 in local schools.

— Terry Schleich is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.