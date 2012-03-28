Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Council Appoints Members to RDA Oversight Board

Council also votes to establish the Youth Council as an advisory committee

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 28, 2012

The Santa Barbara City Council confirmed appointments Tuesday for an oversight board that will control the remaining finances of the now defunct Redevelopment Agency.

State, county and city leaders have appointed six of seven members, while the county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to suggest an at-large member at its April 3 meeting.

Oversight members include county CEO Chandra Waller, assistant CEO Renee Bahl, Brian Fahnestock of Simpler Systems; Meg Jette, assistant superintendent of business services for the Santa Barbara Unified School District; Santa Barbara City Manager Jim Armstrong and Community Development Director Paul Casey, who oversaw the RDA.

The board’s first meeting will be April 12.

The City Council also unanimously established the Youth Council as an advisory committee. The group, which will have 15 members from now on, has spearheaded efforts for Skaters Point and the Teen Center but was never formally designated as an advisory group.

The five high school seniors on the Youth Council will retire when they graduate in June, and the rest of the members will serve until June 30, 2013. Students from both private and public schools can apply for open seats.

Chair Ivette Gil thanked the council for its support and letting current members stay on for another year, as it helps keep continuity in the transition.

Mayor Helene Schneider said the Youth Council convinced everyone that the space at Victoria and Anapamu streets should be a Teen Center even when city staff members had other ideas for the space. She said she looks forward to the new ideas that will come from the group.

