Business

RightScale Reports More Customers Using Multiple Clouds

Santa Barbara-based company says clients experience better application performance and other benefits

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 28, 2012 | 12:05 a.m.

More businesses are using multiple cloud providers and cloud types, according to Santa Barbara-based cloud computing company RightScale.

The company announced Tuesday that 87 percent of its customers are leveraging multiple clouds — public, private and hybrid — to boost application performance, improve business continuity, streamline disaster recovery and reduce cost.

A private cloud allows individuals to create a cloud-like architecture out of their own data centers. RightScale enables unified access and transparency across supported clouds; it acts as a “universal remote” through the RightScale Dashboard or RightScale API, according to a news release.

“The rise of our customers’ multi-cloud usage correlates with the sophistication of the deployments they are running in the cloud,” RightScale CEO Michael Crandell said in the release. “It’s amazing to see the performance, resilience and agility our customers are achieving today using the RightScale platform in coordination with our world-class service provider partners spanning 10 distinct global geographies.”

RightScale recently partnered with Equinix, which will give customers additional multi-cloud capability.

“We design for failure as a core principle at Coupa since customers expect 100 percent up-time irrespective of whether our product is hosted on the cloud or in a data center,” said Sanket Naik, Coupa cloud operations and integrations director. “RightScale multi-cloud support enables us to transparently host Coupa on public clouds such as Amazon and Rackspace or a CloudStack-based private cloud while delivering high availability and data privacy compliance.”

Amazon also reached a deal with Goleta-based cloud computing company Eucalyptus Systems last week to help customers move their workloads between an internal private cloud and the Amazon Web Services public cloud.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

