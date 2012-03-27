SBCC Continuing Education Awards 94 Scholarships Totaling $10,181

SBCC’s Continuing Education Division awarded 94 full scholarships and four partial scholarships totaling $10,181 to financially needy students to take one of the tuition-based classes for the spring 2012 term.

According to Continuing Education Vice President Dr. Ofelia Arellano, 120 applications were received, and the amounts awarded by the scholarship varied from $38 (yoga) to $148 (ceramics). Some students were awarded two scholarships under the health-related criteria for the Aquatics Arthritis class ($178).

The scholarship selection committee is composed of one student representatives, two members of the Continuing Education Citizens’ Advisory Council, one Continuing Education faculty member, one Continuing Education staff member and one Foundation for SBCC representative.

Priority consideration was given to students who wished to enroll in tuition-based courses that are health-related, life/social enrichment or needed due to special circumstances.

“Continuing Education is a vital part of Santa Barbara City College and our community,” said Dr. Jack Friedlander, SBCC acting superintendent/president. “Through fundraising by the Foundation for SBCC and the development of the self-supporting Center for Lifelong Learning, which will be implemented in June 2013, the college will continue to offer classes and programs that the state will no longer fund at the lowest cost possible. We will continue to provide our community with as vibrant and robust a Continuing Education program as can be financially sustained.”

The Foundation for SBCC supports Continuing Education scholarships and is currently conducting its second annual Campaign for Student Success, March 15-April 30. Donations of any size are welcome and can be designated specifically for the Continuing Education Division if requested. Click here for more information.

Registration for the SBCC Continuing Education spring 2012 term goes through Friday, with the term starting April 9. Click here for more information.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.