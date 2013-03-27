Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:08 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Seeks Community’s Help to Win $45,000 in Facebook-Based Contest

By Danielle Deltorchio for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | March 27, 2013 | 8:02 p.m.

With just 30 “clicks” in April, the community can help ensure that the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can provide more than 35,000 nutritious meals needed for local low-income children this summer.

The Foodbank is asking the community to help by simply voting once a day April 1-30, on the Facebook-based contest. The foodbank organizations with the most votes at the end of the month will receive $45,000 from Feeding America and Walmart’s “Fighting Hunger Together” challenge.

The 45k Challenge is an opportunity for the Foodbank to receive $45,000 of much-needed funds to assist with its Picnic in the Park: Summer Food Program. Forty of the 122 Feeding America national food banks receiving the most votes will each win $45,000.

“Together, with help from the community, we know we can win – and the real winners will be kids in need throughout Santa Barbara County,” Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin said. “It’s such an easy way to make sure local children will not go hungry this summer, we hope everyone will join the effort and vote once a day during April.”

To help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County win $45,000:

» 1. Vote for the Foodbank on Facebook — starting April 1
“Like” the Foodbank today for reminders to start voting on April 1

» 2. Share with friends

» 3. Come back and vote every day from April 1 to April 30

The 45K Challenge is entirely online driven through Facebook. The Foodbank will be given a unique customized voting page which individuals can visit daily and cast their votes for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for the entire month of April.

In its third year, the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Summer Food Program promotes wellness and healthy eating during summer months and helps bridge the gap for children throughout Santa Barbara County who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year, but face the summer without. About 84 percent of children in the county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year get nothing in the summer months. For many children, what should be an exciting season for play with friends, a family vacation or time at the pool, can instead mean a time of hunger.

Picnic in the Park provides 2,500 local, low income children 35,000 free nutritious meals (more than 700 meals per day throughout Santa Barbara County) and educates kids, families and the public about healthy eating and staying active. Whole Foods Market (Santa Barbara) is supporting the Picnic in the Park Program through a generous donation of 38,000 durable lunch bags.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

