Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:07 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Receives Commission for Women Service Award

By Victoria Juarez for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | March 27, 2013 | 8:15 p.m.

Six teens and several staff members from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria attended a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting to accept a service award for the Eureka! program.

The Santa Barbara County Commission for Women established the service awards, which are celebrated in March, during Women’s History Month. The award recognizes organizations that help serve women and girls in Santa Barbara County, particularly those who advocate for women in need. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria was the honoree from District 1.

“We are delighted to recognize the Eureka! program for its effectiveness in positively impacting the lives of local girls,” said Marybeth Carty, member of the Commission for Women. “Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is making a five year commitment to help ensure that each of the Eurekans are on a path to healthy, productive, economically independent futures.”

Eureka! is a five-year college bound and career development program for underserved girls ages 12 to 18. The program begins with an intensive experience on the UC Santa Barbara campus for four weeks during years one and two; this experience prepares the girls for a paid internship in a field of choice in year three. Years four and five of Eureka! focus on grades, SAT prep, scholarships, financial aid, college applications and community service.

Most program participants are Latina, from working poor families and will be first generation college students. Prior to Eureka! most of the girls served did not participate in any college encouragement programs. In fact, these girls often fall through the cracks of existing college bound programs and end up working in low-wage jobs.

“The Eureka! program expands what these girls believe is possible for their futures,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Having the girls spend so much time on the UC Santa Barbara campus really builds their confidence and helps them to envision themselves as future college students. The shift we see in their thinking is life-changing.”

Earlier this month, five Eureka! members received a big vote of confidence and $500 to use toward college. The teens each earned a Strong, Smart and Bold Eight Grade Scholarship in a nationwide competition created by Girls Inc. National to support girls engaged in college bound programming.

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 