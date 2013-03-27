Joe Mangiardi Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as Construction Site Superintendent

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing President/CEO Jeanette Duncan has announced the appointment of Joe Mangiardi, who has joined the PSHH Housing Development Department as construction site superintendent.

Mangiardi has more than 30 years of experience in construction management, science and project management.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of New England and a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State University.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast.

PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,350 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for more than 1,150 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.699.7227 or 805.540.2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.