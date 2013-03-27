Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:20 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

John Corbett Band to Headline Benefit Concert for Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue

By Valerie Walston for Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue | March 27, 2013 | 2:47 p.m.

John Corbett
John Corbett

The John Corbett Band will headline a benefit concert for the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Figueroa Mountain Brewery, 45 Industrial Way in Buellton, with 100 percent of ticket sales going to SBCSAR.

It will be an outdoor concert, and doors will open at 4 p.m.

John Corbett (Sex and the City, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure), a Santa Ynez Valley resident, and his band are known for country western and country rock music.

SBCSAR is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates almost entirely with private donations; only vehicle fuel and maintenance are paid for with public funds.

Private donations from organizations such as the Orfalea and Wood Claeyssens foundations fund the team’s expenses, such as vehicles and rescue equipment.

Each of the team’s 38 volunteers pays for his or her own rescue gear, costing up to $2,000.

The concert is open to the public. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, and may be purchased online through SBCSAR’s PayPal account by clicking here.

— Valerie Walston is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue.

 

