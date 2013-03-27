Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:00 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces for Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 27, 2013 | 9:43 p.m.

The leaders of several local law enforcement agencies joined forces Wednesday at a press conference hosted by the California Highway Patrol at Avenue of the Flags in Buellton to announce the month of April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The multi-agency group stood together to show local support for the nationwide campaign, in its third year, designed to remind motorists of how dangerous it is to drive especially while texting or talking on their cell phones.

During April, the agencies represented at the conference announced their commitment to be on the lookout and cite inattentive drivers, without warning, who are a danger to themselves and others on the road.

In 2011 alone, it’s estimated more than 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving a distract driver and an additional 387,000 people were injured in a motor vehicle involving a distracted driver.

“We have experienced far too many distracted driver-related fatal and injury accidents right here in Santa Barbara County,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Such tragedies are 100 percent preventable. The consequences of texting and driving can kill innocent victims and leave a lifetime of sorrow and regret for others, including the surviving distracted driver.”

California Highway Patrol Capt. Marty Maples said: “We hope once people see the statistics and realize the danger involved, they will change their driving habits.”

The Zero Tolerance Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation will begin Monday and run through April 30. Drivers who are caught using a cell phone without a hands-free device or are texting and driving or seen doing any activity that distracts from their ability to safely operate a motor vehicle will get a ticket. Last April, more than 157,000 tickets were written statewide for texting and hand-held cell use.

Click here to view the Sheriff’s Department’s 30-second distracted driver awareness public service announcement video.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

