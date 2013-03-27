Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:10 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Mattie Shelton of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Savannah College of Art and Design

By Sunny Nelson for the Savannah College of Art and Design | March 27, 2013 | 7:38 p.m.

Mattie Shelton of Santa Barbara has been named to the Dean’s List at the Savannah College of Art and Design for fall quarter 2012.

Full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the quarter receive recognition on the Dean’s List.

The Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution conferring bachelor’s and master’s degrees at distinctive locations and online to prepare talented students for professional careers.

SCAD offers degrees in more than 40 areas of study, as well as minors in nearly 60 disciplines in Savannah and Atlanta, Ga.; in Hong Kong; in Lacoste, France; and online through SCAD eLearning.

SCAD has more than 20,000 alumni and offers an exceptional education and unparalleled career preparation. The diverse student body, consisting of more than 11,000 students, comes from 49 states and more than 100 countries worldwide.

Each student is nurtured and motivated by a faculty of nearly 700 professors with extraordinary academic credentials and valuable professional experience. These professors emphasize learning through individual attention in an inspiring university environment. SCAD’s innovative curriculum is enhanced by advanced, professional-level technology and learning resources and has garnered acclaim from respected organizations and publications, including 3D World, American Institute of Architects, BusinessWeek, DesignIntelligence, U.S. News & World Report and the Los Angeles Times.

— Sunny Nelson represents the Savannah College of Art and Design.

