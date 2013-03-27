Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:14 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Residents Urged to Enter WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest

By Len Fleckenstein for the Santa Barbara County Water Agency | March 27, 2013 | 4:40 p.m.

The first WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest is being launched this spring to promote attractive and water-efficient gardens in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers are encouraging residents to apply for the contest online to enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. Winners will have their landscapes featured online, receive an award and nursery gift certificates, and more.

Eligible residents may view contest rules and can apply online by clicking here. All applications are due by May 31.

Residents of single-family homes are eligible to apply if they reside in areas served by: the water districts of Goleta, Carpinteria Valley and Montecito, and the cities of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

With current levels of rainfall in Santa Barbara County being only 51 percent of average in mid-March, the new program is a timely way to promote water conservation.

“Water conservation is always encouraged and valued in every area of Santa Barbara County,” said Tom Fayram, deputy director of public works for Santa Barbara County. “Each one of us makes a difference in how we use water and how much water goes to our gardens every day. When our rainfall levels are lower than usual, as they are now, we are even more aware of living in a semi-arid climate. But we can and do have many examples of beautiful yet water-efficient gardens.”

Fifty to 70 percent of water use in an average Santa Barbara County home goes toward landscape irrigation. Water wise gardens can greatly reduce landscape water use, save a lot of money, and be beautiful and easy to maintain as well.

There are dozens of easy ways to make a garden more water efficient, such as choosing water wise plants, installing a smart irrigation controller, or simply using the online Weekly Watering Index to adjust your existing sprinkler timer based on the weather.

Click here to learn about more ways to save water in your landscape and to apply for the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest. Let’s save together!

— Len Fleckenstein represents the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 