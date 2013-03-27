Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Honors Its ‘Community Partners in Excellence’

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care held its Annual Meeting on March 14 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

This Annual Meeting is VNHC’s opportunity to recognize and thank staff and volunteers for their exemplary service over the years. VNHC also honored its “Community Partners in Excellence,” the Santa Ynez Valley Recovery Residence at Atterdag Village, and Santa Barbara Pulmonary Consultants.

Attending on behalf of the SYV Recovery Residence was Executive Director Chris Parker and Director of Nursing Terri Pultz, R.N., and members of their staff, who accepted the award presented to them by Dr. Michael Bordofsky, VNHC’s medical director. Accepting the award on behalf of the Santa Barbara Pulmonary Consultants were Drs. Ronald Ungerer, Richard Belkin and Jeffrey Sager, along with additional staff members.

Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC, along with VNHC directors, handed out Employee Service Recognition Awards to those staff who had been working for VNHC for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.

Arlene Stepputat, manager of Volunteer Services, recognized VNHC’s loyal volunteers, and presented the total number of volunteer hours donated to VNHC over the past year, which was 10,847 hours, equal to $262,280 worth of services.

Outgoing board chairwoman Michelle Martinich was acknowledged for her leadership, dedication and guidance, and thanked the VNHC community for the opportunity to serve these past two years. Tanner introduced Chris Jones as the incoming board chair for VNHC, who, in addition to serving on the board of directors since 2008, is a hospice volunteer.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.