Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:57 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara’s First Co-Working Club Calls On Telecommuters

Member-based Workzones offers office space and a social environment for work-from-home professionals

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 28, 2013 | 12:53 a.m.

A writer, a small-business owner and a corporate salesman all walked into a modern office in downtown Santa Barbara.

But it’s no joke, as remote professionals around the area begin discovering the welcoming reality of Workzones, a member-based, co-working environment designed for those who don’t work in a traditional office setting.

Santa Barbara’s first co-working club is calling all freelancers, corporate remote workers, entrepreneurs and other work-from-home professionals to be a part of the growing phenomenon that is working from home — or telecommuting.

Across the country, regular telecommuting grew by 73 from 2005 to 2011, compared with only 4.3 percent growth of the overall workforce (not including the self-employed), according to Telework Research Network.

The four local founders of Workzones — all telecommuters — saw that Santa Barbara lacked a quiet, social and professional area for others like them to work.

After brainstorming and visiting co-working spaces in cities across California, Kirk Peacock, Pam Tanase, Mike Franco and Lisa Riolo formed and founded what they hope will be the first in a franchise of Workzones.

“That’s absolutely the idea,” said Riolo, who did consulting work from home for seven years before helping found the club. “We built this ourselves for ourselves. Where do you go when you’re a work-from-home professional and don’t have an office and want to get out of the house? I think the really big thing is being productive.”

Workzones, which will host its grand opening April 4, already has acquired more than three dozen members since its March 1 soft opening at 351 Paseo Nuevo, on the second floor directly above Aerie. 

Walking into the open, sunny space this week, members could be seen with laptops kicking back in a comfy club chair, meeting with a client at a high table, eating in a café-like area and talking on the phone from the privacy of a phone booth — one of three built into the 5,000-square-foot space that used to be an insurance office.

Members can conduct business in social zones ranging from collaborative to quiet at one of more 50 workstations — all for less than $200 a month.

A workzone client uses a phone booth that allows privacy when making phone calls. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
A Workzone client uses a phone booth that allows for privacy when making calls. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The club has 10 meeting rooms, including a boardroom and training room, available for rent, as well as space to host after-work-hours events.

Riolo said she knows they’re on to something because many of those who visit the space for the first time, which is free, say, “Hey, I could do that.”

The free coffee, high-speed WiFi and access to a printer also could have something to do with it.

Sean Mathews, a brand partner with Nerium AD anti-aging treatment, joined the co-working club last week when meeting with clients in libraries and noisy coffee shops stopped cutting it.

“This is more of a professional setting,” said Mathews, whose employer is based in Texas. “It’s much more relaxed here than Starbucks. This is like my home base in Santa Barbara.”

Workzones will save Steven Wells, director of sales for Maine-based Delorme, from having to sublease property in the summer when his kids tend to loudly interrupt his home business conference calls.

Riolo, a Ventura resident, said she’ll be visiting her hometown every day as the club’s community manager to see how members like and shape the space’s culture.

The club is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

“It’s being able to find the right thing for what you’re doing in the moment,” she said of being productive. “You move around.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 