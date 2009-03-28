Driver Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run, Rollover Accident

A Santa Barbara woman was arrested early Saturday after allegedly fleeing one accident and getting into another in far west Goleta.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Nancy Moreno, 18, of Santa Barbara, “was determined to be driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage” when she allegedly rear-ended a 1997 Nissan pickup truck with her 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a stop sign on westbound Calle Real at Hollister Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The collision sent the Nissan into a 2003 Ford Focus in front of it.

As the Nissan driver got out to investigate, said the CHP report, Moreno took off, driving around the other two vehicles and turning left on Hollister. She reportedly turned left again at the Winchester Canyon onramp to eastbound Highway 101, where she lost control of her vehicle, struck the guardrail and overturned.

Moreno and her four passengers were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for various minor and moderate injuries, although one juvenile passenger was treated for neck, shoulder and left arm fractures.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and felony hit-and-run and was later released to the care of the hospital.

