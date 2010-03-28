Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Bob Dinaberg to be Inducted into California Community College Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime SBCC athletic director, football coach honored with Lakers great Michael Cooper, late NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 28, 2010 | 8:31 p.m.

Former SBCC athletic director and football coach Bob Dinaberg will be inducted into the California Community College Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Bob Dinaberg
Bob Dinaberg

Dinaberg is one of four new Hall of Fame members to be honored at the 13th Annual California Community College Athletic Association convention in Ontario. The other new members are former Los Angeles Lakers great Michael Cooper, longtime Cuesta College athletic director Warren Hansen and the late NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

A 33-year educator, Dinaberg was SBCC’s athletic director for 22 years and head football coach for 18, during which he compiled a 119-62-3 record while the Vaqueros were winning eight championships. He is a founder and longtime board member of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, a member of its Hall of Fame and a three-time SBART Collegiate Coach of the Year.

Dinaberg, who played college football at UCLA, is a founder and former president of the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators, and is a former president of the Western State Conference, the California Community College Football Coaches Association and California Community College Athletic Directors Association. He is also a member of the California Community College Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame and the National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame.

His “teammates” in the Class of 2010 are:

» Michael Cooper (Pasadena City College), who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles before he retired and went into coaching, first with the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks and currently with the USC women’s basketball team.

» Warren Hansen (Cuesta College), who served 31 years as athletic director at the San Luis Obispo community college and also coached cross country, football and wrestling.

» Pete Rozelle (Compton College, now El Camino College), the National Football League commissioner from 1960 to 1989. Rozelle died in 1996 at age 70.

The California Community College Sports Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed in California community college athletics. Founded in 1984, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made the most of their experiences as California community college student athletes, coaches and administrators. Click here for a complete list of previous inductees in the Hall of Fame.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

