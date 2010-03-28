Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Froma Harrop: Take Student-Loan Companies Off Welfare

Republicans prove their hypocrisy by defending current taxpayer subsidies to private student-loan providers

By Froma Harrop | March 28, 2010 | 3:59 p.m.

When the government hands money to poor people, that’s welfare, Republicans say. That’s taking money from productive taxpayers and encouraging dependency, they assert.

Froma Harrop
Froma Harrop

But when corporations get taxpayer handouts, that’s not welfare in the Republican Party book of rhetoric. Take away a company’s subsidy, and you have a “government takeover.” Such is the Republican stance on Democratic plans to remove the corporate middleman from the federal student-loan program, included in the recently passed House health-care reform bill.

Since when did ending taxpayer subsidies become expropriation? Since Republicans stopped being principled conservatives and became corporate socialists. If the Republicans’ mission is to enrich their corporate donors by burdening taxpayers, they’re going about it the right way.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., complained on Fox News that if the Democrats’ student-loan plan passes, “what the federal government has done is dealt out the private sector.”

Darn straight, senator. And may one ask why the private sector was “dealt” into a government program to begin with? The answer is easy: That’s what passes for conservatism these days. (For further reference, check out the 2003 Medicare drug benefit legislation, which Republicans made wildly expensive by cutting in the private insurers.)

There are currently two kinds of student loans. In one, the government lends directly to students. Democrats want the whole program to be like this. In the other, the government gives guarantees against bad loans and rising interest rates to private financial companies, which then lend the money to the students. Either way, taxpayers are on the hook.

Which means either way, it’s a government program. When Graham charges that Democrats are “giving the student-loan program completely to the federal government,” he is making zero sense — unless he believes the banks have some entitlement that we weren’t told about.

Republicans (and a few Democratic accomplices) are defending a real sweet deal for Wall Street. The companies make fortunes off the student borrowers while the taxpayers protect them against their bad luck. This is another of those “privatized profits and socialized losses” schemes that enriches the financiers no matter what happens to the rest of us.

Do you know who would lose billions should they be “dealt out” of this government program? For starters, our bailout buddies at Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. And, of course, there’s Sallie Mae, the student-loan giant.

Ah-h-h, Sallie Mae. This private company made so much dough off the program that in 2002 its then-CEO, Al Lord, ranked first in corporate compensation in the Washington, D.C., area and another Sallie executive came in second. Having made a quarter-billion in 10 years, Lord bought 244 acres in suburban Washington to build his own personal 18-hole golf course. Not bad payback for working a government program.

But, oh, dear, by chopping subsidies to private lenders are we taking away consumer choice? It’s true that students would find it harder to obtain predatory loans. As reported in Fortune magazine, one Sallie customer’s $38,000 student loan had magically ballooned to $100,000 after the borrower lost a job. And some still in school found themselves paying Sallie interest at an astounding rate of 28 percent — on top of the exorbitant fees slipped into their loan agreement’s fine print.

Under the Democrats’ proposal, students would obtain loans directly from their college financial aid office. The students would pay a lower rate of interest and over a longer period. The taxpayers, meanwhile, would save $67 billion.

There’s little in this picture that a real conservative who believes in a student-loan program wouldn’t like. Odd how Democrats have to be both the liberals and the conservatives these days.

Froma Harrop is an independent voice on politics, economics and culture, and blogs on RealClearPolitics.com. She is also a member of the editorial board at The Providence (R.I.) Journal. Click here to contact her at Creators.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 