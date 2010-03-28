Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association PAC Backs Dudley

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association PAC has endorsed Joyce Dudley for Santa Barbara County district attorney.

“As a deputy district attorney, Joyce Dudley has taken on some of the toughest cases and won,” said Tony Pighetti, the union’s political action committee chairman. “She’s our choice for district attorney.

“We are impressed with Joyce. She is smart and tough, and she doesn’t give up. If she doesn’t know about something, she asks and she learns,” he continued. “When she was assigned her first arson case, she worked with arson investigators in our department, studied fire science and made sure she was prepared for court. Now she’s an expert in arson prosecution, and teaches arson prosecution throughout the state.

“We are proud to join the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association and the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association in supporting Joyce Dudley for District Attorney.”

Any endorsement by the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association is a sought-after endorsement. Believing change through government is possible with continued hard work, patience and good judgment, off-duty firefighters actively campaign for endorsed candidates by walking precincts and meeting with residents.

The election is June 8. Voters who request vote-by-mail ballots will begin receiving them in the mail shortly after May 10. All ballots must be returned by Election Day.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association.

