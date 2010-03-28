WillBridge Sponsors 3rd Annual Inter-Faith Foot Washing

WillBridge of Santa Barbara will host its Third Annual Inter-Faith Foot Washing for the homeless on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. The event begins at 10 a.m. with a continental breakfast, continuing with a foot washing and ending with lunch.

The homeless who attend — men and women — will receive new shoes and socks along with a care package from the UCSB Street Medicine Outreach Team. Service providers, social workers, drug and alcohol counselors, housing and mental health outreach workers, and other medical staff are available to meet with individuals who need assistance.

The event is held each year on Holy Thursday, coinciding with traditional foot washings held throughout the world. For Christians, this is a holy time of year and the foot washing shows people who are homeless that they, too, are blessed, knowing they are not invisible and loved. Last year, 240 homeless people were served.

Click here for more information about WillBridge of Santa Barbara, 1215 E. Montecito St. Click here to make a donation to help purchase food, socks, shoes and boots.

— Gloria Regan represents WillBridge of Santa Barbara.