Carpinteria Middle’s Jamey Geston Joins L.A. Peace Walk

Invited back for the third year, 12-year-old Carpinteria Middle School student Jamey Geston continues to join the efforts of Life After Uncivil Ruthless Acts (L.A.U.R.A.) in bringing peace and unity to South Los Angeles and supporting crime survivors and at-risk youths.

On March 19, Geston participated in a Peace Walk with more than 100 people of all ages who took part in a 45-minute walk around the streets of South Los Angeles.

Making a difference one song at time, she played at the event, which had ongoing entertainment, booths and food.

Geston was also given a special award for her participation and was acknowledged by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry and Los Angeles police Capt. Mark Olvera.

The resource fair has been established to raise public awareness and address the lack of services in the Newton GRYD (Gang Reduction Youth Development) area in South Los Angeles. The annual community fair commemorates the life of Laura Sanchez as well as the lives of all victims of homicide; it brings and provides available resources to our community with a strong emphasis on programs and services where victims, families, and community members can find advice, guidance, and support.