Detectives Arrest Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth

The suspects, detained in Compton, are transferred to Santa Barbara County Jail

Two men suspected of dealing methamphetamine were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday after being arrested in Compton last week as part of a monthlong investigation led by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives.

The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Edgar Conde Delgado of Santa Maria and 36-year-old Pedro Astorga Zamora of Compton, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said the men were arrested in Compton last Monday during an alleged drug transaction.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the case.

More than one pound of methamphetamine was reportedly seized from Delgado during the arrests, according to Sugars.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives served search warrants at Delgado’s residence in the 1000 block of West Morrison Street in Santa Maria and at his vehicle audio business in the 300 block of Blosser Road.

Sugars said numerous items were seized from the business, including three vehicles and audio equipment allegedly linked to narcotics-related profits.

Delgado and Zamora were held in the Los Angeles County Jail until being moved to Santa Barbara County.

They are each being held on $1 million bail on charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale.

