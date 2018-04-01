Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Discounted Tickets Go On Sale Friday for Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Carnival wristbands will be available for additional savings

By Santa Barbara Fair & Expo | March 28, 2011 | 6:06 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is right around the corner, April 27 to May 1, and it’s time to start planning your family fair fun.

These days there’s no better way to have a good time than to do it at a discounted price. There are many ways to enjoy all the fun of the fair and save money on admission to the fair and carnival wristbands.

Purchase tickets online (click here) or at the Earl Warren Showgrounds administration office, Highway 101 at Las Positas Road, from April 1-26 to save $2 off adult admission, $1 off child admission (ages 6 to 12) and $5 off carnival wristbands.

For that enchantingly low price, enjoy all of the entertainment, exhibits, fair food, animals, carnival rides, games and fun that is guaranteed to make the whole family happy.

Double your fair fun when you save your admission ticket for free admission to the Ventura County Fair Aug. 3-14. Just present your Santa Barbara Fair & Expo ticket stub at the gate!

The theme of the 2011 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is “The Land of Ahhhhs,” a fun tribute to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, written in 1900 by Frank Baum.

This year’s fair will feature racing pigs, a Wizard of Oz costume contest, muscle men in power-lifting exhibitions, a Michael Jackson tribute show, a science show for kids, a solar-powered carousel and so much more fun that you’ll think you’re somewhere over the rainbow.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.0766.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 