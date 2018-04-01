Discounted Tickets Go On Sale Friday for Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Carnival wristbands will be available for additional savings

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is right around the corner, April 27 to May 1, and it’s time to start planning your family fair fun.

These days there’s no better way to have a good time than to do it at a discounted price. There are many ways to enjoy all the fun of the fair and save money on admission to the fair and carnival wristbands.

Purchase tickets online (click here) or at the Earl Warren Showgrounds administration office, Highway 101 at Las Positas Road, from April 1-26 to save $2 off adult admission, $1 off child admission (ages 6 to 12) and $5 off carnival wristbands.

For that enchantingly low price, enjoy all of the entertainment, exhibits, fair food, animals, carnival rides, games and fun that is guaranteed to make the whole family happy.

Double your fair fun when you save your admission ticket for free admission to the Ventura County Fair Aug. 3-14. Just present your Santa Barbara Fair & Expo ticket stub at the gate!

The theme of the 2011 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is “The Land of Ahhhhs,” a fun tribute to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, written in 1900 by Frank Baum.

This year’s fair will feature racing pigs, a Wizard of Oz costume contest, muscle men in power-lifting exhibitions, a Michael Jackson tribute show, a science show for kids, a solar-powered carousel and so much more fun that you’ll think you’re somewhere over the rainbow.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.0766.