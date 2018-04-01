Fairview Business Center Reaches Full Occupancy After Securing Lease with Yardi Systems

The Towbes Group announced Monday that it has finalized a lease with Yardi Systems for the remaining 7,000 square feet of vacant space at the Fairview Business Center, 420 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The Towbes Group, a real estate investment and property management company, completed construction in December 2008 on the first commercial building built in Goleta in the previous nine years. The 73,000-square-foot business center will be fully occupied by Tecolote Research, Yardi Systems, Autoliv and Snyder Law.

“It’s always a challenge, especially in these economic conditions, but to be fully leased within two years is a huge accomplishment,” Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties for The Towbes Group, said in a news release. “The Fairview Business Center is at the cornerstone of the effort to add incremental tax revenue for the City of Goleta as it is in the redevelopment district. It also revitalizes adjacent Old Town Goleta, and we’re proud to be part of that renaissance.”

Steve Hayes, founder of Hayes Commercial Group, handled the lease. He said having a commercial building achieve full occupancy in a two-year span would be less common in a metropolitan area, but that the Fairview Business Center is still indicative of a healthy market.

“It’s very high-quality office space, and because it was the most recently built office building in Goleta, it’s attractive to companies,” Hayes said.

The Towbes Group added a trellis and outdoor patio so that the locally owned and operated restaurant, Three Pickles, could have a better presence on the building’s first floor.

It’s the only commercial building with a ground-floor deli and won the 2009 Goleta Valley Beautiful Award of excellence for design and landscaping.

