Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Fairview Business Center Reaches Full Occupancy After Securing Lease with Yardi Systems

The Towbes Group completed construction of the Goleta office building two years ago

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 28, 2011 | 9:20 p.m.

The Towbes Group announced Monday that it has finalized a lease with Yardi Systems for the remaining 7,000 square feet of vacant space at the Fairview Business Center, 420 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The Towbes Group, a real estate investment and property management company, completed construction in December 2008 on the first commercial building built in Goleta in the previous nine years. The 73,000-square-foot business center will be fully occupied by Tecolote Research, Yardi Systems, Autoliv and Snyder Law.

“It’s always a challenge, especially in these economic conditions, but to be fully leased within two years is a huge accomplishment,” Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties for The Towbes Group, said in a news release. “The Fairview Business Center is at the cornerstone of the effort to add incremental tax revenue for the City of Goleta as it is in the redevelopment district. It also revitalizes adjacent Old Town Goleta, and we’re proud to be part of that renaissance.”

Steve Hayes, founder of Hayes Commercial Group, handled the lease. He said having a commercial building achieve full occupancy in a two-year span would be less common in a metropolitan area, but that the Fairview Business Center is still indicative of a healthy market.

“It’s very high-quality office space, and because it was the most recently built office building in Goleta, it’s attractive to companies,” Hayes said.

The Towbes Group added a trellis and outdoor patio so that the locally owned and operated restaurant, Three Pickles, could have a better presence on the building’s first floor.

It’s the only commercial building with a ground-floor deli and won the 2009 Goleta Valley Beautiful Award of excellence for design and landscaping.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 