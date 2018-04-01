Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Free Conference Designed to Help Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Saturday's event will provide information about securing legal rights and dealing with family relationships

By Holly Carmody for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County | March 28, 2011 | 7:48 p.m.

Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia and social worker and family therapist Dr. Sandra Thomas will be the featured speakers at a free conference for grandparents raising grandchildren from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 2, at Cornerstone Church, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria.

Grandparents will learn about securing legal rights in Juvenile Court and how to effectively deal with family dynamics in multigenerational families.

“We are sponsoring this conference, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, because grandparents raising children face unique challenges,” said Fran Forman, executive director of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County. “It is important to support these unsung heroes. They provide a loving environment for children who might otherwise end up in foster care. Children raised by their grandparents are able to stay with their own families. This makes a world of difference to a child.”

The number of grandparent-led families in California has risen steadily. About 452,000 California children were in the care of their grandparents in 2009 compared with 376,000 in 2004.

Grandparents raising grandchildren are a racially, ethnically and economically diverse group. After Michael Jackson’s death in 2009 his mother, Katherine Jackson, joined the ranks of grandparents raising grandchildren when she took on the responsibility of caring for the pop star’s three children.

Although it’s safe to assume that money is not an issue for the Jackson family, money is tight for many grandparent-led families. Some must use their Social Security checks and other forms of government assistance to feed and clothe the children.

“Approximately 50 Head Start children in Santa Barbara County live with their grandparents,” according to Mattie Gadsby, Children’s Services director at Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County. She estimates that “three out of every four of these children are living below the poverty line.”

Allan Hancock College and the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County invite all grandparents raising grandchildren to attend this free presentation. Lunch will be provided, and child care is available at Sierra Madre Head Start. Call 805.922.2243 to RSVP.

— Holly Carmody is a management Specialist for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 