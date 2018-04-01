Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

New Children’s Shoe Store on Track to Open Friday

Kids Corner will be located inside Santa Barbara Running on Anacapa Street

By Monica DeVreese for Kids Corner | March 28, 2011 | 1:24 p.m.

Kids Corner, a new children’s shoe store, will open this Friday, April 1 at 110 Anacapa St., inside the newly remodeled downtown location of Santa Barbara Running.

Kids Corner is a family-owned kids specialty shoe store in Santa Barbara that is committed to healthy growth through proper shoe fitting and local giving. Whether you’re new to this world, have already conquered crawling, have mastered the fine art of walking or are old enough to read this, Kids Corner has your feet covered.

Kids Corner will feature the widest variety of casual and sport footwear for just about every occasion you can imagine — new kicks for running around the playground, sandals for sunny days and cozy boots for the occasionally chilly Santa Barbara weather.

A few of the brands to be offered are Nike, Adidas, Keen, UGG Australia, Minnetonka Moccasins, Livie & Luca and Salt-Water Sandals.

Kids Corner believes that giving back is the cornerstone of a happy and healthy life, so 1 percent of all sales will be given to various local charities dedicated to helping the children of Santa Barbara through the local Sole Foundation.

After having her first child, Kids Corner founder Monica DeVreese realized that Santa Barbara was missing a shoe store dedicated to the growing needs of kids’ feet. She brings her love of footwear and giving to a new model of retail in Santa Barbara.

DeVreese and her husband, Joe, also own Santa Barbara Running, the local running specialty store with two locations, in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Combined, the couple bring more than 32 years of experience in footwear to provide unparalleled service, expertise and footwear knowledge to everyone who comes to their shops.

To contact Kids Corner, click here or call 805.899.8804.

— Monica DeVreese is the founder and owner of Kids Corner.

