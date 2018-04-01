Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Choral Society to Perform Fauré‘s ‘Requiem’

April 16 concert also will include selections from the ensemble's upcoming international tour

By Paul Warner for the Santa Barbara Choral Society | March 28, 2011 | 10:19 p.m.

Fresh from a triumphant rendering of the daunting Bach B-Minor Mass in its February “Masterworks at San Roque” debut, the venerable Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform French composer Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem at 8 p.m. April 16 in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

One of the most beautiful and approachable settings of the Requiem Mass, the Requiem will feature organist David Potter, and the 100-voice chorus conducted by Music/Artistic Director JoAnne Wasserman.

One of the most famous movements of the Requiem is the Pie Jesu, of which composer Camille Saint-Saëns said: “Just as Mozart’s is the only Ave Verum Corpus, this is the only Pie Jesu.”

The concert will include a cappella and piano-accompanied selections from the group’s upcoming “Tour d’Espana” concert tour the society will be performing June 18-30 in Spain.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society also will perform the Fauré Requiem in its entirety at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos at 3 p.m. May 8.

Tickets to the April 16 concert are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and are available at Chaucer’s Books, online by clicking here or by calling the Choral Society at 805.965.6577.

— Paul Warner represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 