Santa Barbara Choral Society to Perform Fauré‘s ‘Requiem’

Fresh from a triumphant rendering of the daunting Bach B-Minor Mass in its February “Masterworks at San Roque” debut, the venerable Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform French composer Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem at 8 p.m. April 16 in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

One of the most beautiful and approachable settings of the Requiem Mass, the Requiem will feature organist David Potter, and the 100-voice chorus conducted by Music/Artistic Director JoAnne Wasserman.

One of the most famous movements of the Requiem is the Pie Jesu, of which composer Camille Saint-Saëns said: “Just as Mozart’s is the only Ave Verum Corpus, this is the only Pie Jesu.”

The concert will include a cappella and piano-accompanied selections from the group’s upcoming “Tour d’Espana” concert tour the society will be performing June 18-30 in Spain.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society also will perform the Fauré Requiem in its entirety at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos at 3 p.m. May 8.

Tickets to the April 16 concert are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and are available at Chaucer’s Books, online by clicking here or by calling the Choral Society at 805.965.6577.

— Paul Warner represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.