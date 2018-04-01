Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Fundraiser Surpasses Goal

On March 12, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum held its eighth annual fundraiser, “Harbor Lights: An Evening by the Sea.”
The event featured tastings from some of Santa Barbara’s leading restaurants and caterers, including Pascucci, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and Endless Summer Café, the Marmalade Café, Spices N Rice, the Chocolate Gallery, Ethnic Breads, Lazy Acres, Brophy Bros., the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch, the Santa Barbara Olive Company and Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara.
Wine tastings included selections from Oreana Winery, Sweeney Canyon Wines, Morello Wines, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards and Whitcraft Winery.
Other tastings included RND Vodka, Stockholm Vodka, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker Brewery.
Celebrity judges Cat Cora and Michael Hutchings awarded best of prizes to Alma Rosa Winery, Rincon Catering, Spoons and Stockholm Vodka.
Two anonymous donors pledged $10,000 if it could be matched that evening. Emcee and Santa Barbara Maritime Museum board vice president Steve Epstein helped solicit the matching funds. Through these donations and live and silent auction items, more than $60,000 was raised. Funding helps support the museum’s educational programming, new exhibits and general operations.
For more information, call 805.962.8404 x103 or e-mail Executive Director Greg Gorga at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Greg Gorga is executive director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.